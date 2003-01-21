Golden Globes nearly a cable sweep
All but one of the TV categories in this weekend's Golden Globe Awards was
snagged by a cable program or actor, and basic networks bubbled up among the
winners.
The sole broadcast network win was Friends' Jennifer Aniston, who
nabbed the Best Actress in a TV Series award.
Best TV Drama: The Shield (FX)
Best actress in a TV drama: Edie Falco, The Sopranos (Home Box Office)
Best actor in a TV drama: Michael Chiklis, The Shield (FX)
Best TV comedy: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Best actress in a TV comedy: Jennifer Aniston, Friends (NBC)
Best actor in a TV comedy: Tony Shalhoub, Monk (USA Network)
Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie: Uma Thurman, Hysterical
Blindness (HBO)
Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie: Albert Finney, The Gathering Storm
(HBO)
Best supporting actress in a TV movie or series: Kim Cattrall, Sex and the
City (HBO)
Best supporting actor in a TV movie or series: Donald Sutherland, Path
to War (HBO)
Best TV miniseries or movie: The Gathering Storm
(HBO)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.