Golden Globes nearly a cable sweep

All but one of the TV categories in this weekend's Golden Globe Awards was

snagged by a cable program or actor, and basic networks bubbled up among the

winners.

The sole broadcast network win was Friends' Jennifer Aniston, who

nabbed the Best Actress in a TV Series award.

Best TV Drama: The Shield (FX)

Best actress in a TV drama: Edie Falco, The Sopranos (Home Box Office)

Best actor in a TV drama: Michael Chiklis, The Shield (FX)

Best TV comedy: Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Best actress in a TV comedy: Jennifer Aniston, Friends (NBC)

Best actor in a TV comedy: Tony Shalhoub, Monk (USA Network)

Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie: Uma Thurman, Hysterical

Blindness (HBO)

Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie: Albert Finney, The Gathering Storm

(HBO)

Best supporting actress in a TV movie or series: Kim Cattrall, Sex and the

City (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a TV movie or series: Donald Sutherland, Path

to War (HBO)

Best TV miniseries or movie: The Gathering Storm

(HBO)