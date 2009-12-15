Golden Globes: HBO Tops TV Nominations
By B&C Staff
The Hollywood
Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 67th annual Golden
Globes, HBO series and original movies dominating the television categories, and
AMC's Mad Men and NBC's 30 Rock assuming their familiar places in
the line-up.
HBO's Big Love and
True Blood were both nominated for best drama as well as the top acting
categories, while new comedy Hung
snagged a nod for actor Thomas Jane. The pay-channel's movies Grey Gardens, Into the Storm and Taking
Chance dominated the TV movie category.
Awards mainstays Mad Men and 30 Rock were again nominated for the top series and acting
categories. And rookie broadcast series, including Fox's Glee and ABC's Modern Family
and CougarTown also picked up noms.
NBC will broadcast the
Golden Globes ceremony live, hosted by actor Ricky Gervais, on Jan. 17.
Below is a list of
the leading television nominations:
TELEVISION SERIES -
DRAMA
"Big Love"
"Dexter"
"House"
"Mad Men"
"True Blood"
TELEVISION SERIES -
COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"30 Rock"
"Entourage"
"Glee"
"Modern Family"
"The Office"
PERFORMANCE BY AN
ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Simon Baker, "The Mentalist"
Michael C. Hall, "Dexter"
Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
Hugh Laurie, "House"
Bill Paxton, "Big Love"
PERFORMANCE BY AN
ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Glenn Close, "Damages"
January Jones, "Mad Men"
Juliana Margulies, "The Good Wife"
Anna Paquin, "True Blood"
Kyra Sedgwick, "The Closer"
PERFORMANCE BY AN
ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES -COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Toni Collette - "United States of Tara"
Courtney Cox - "Cougar Town"
Edie Falco - "Nurse Jackie"
Tine Fey - "30 Rock"
Lea Michele - "Glee"
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
IN A TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock"
Steve Carell - "The Office"
David Duchovny - "Californication"
Thomas Janes - "Hung"
Matthew Morrison - "Glee"
MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
"George O'Keeffe"
"Grey Gardens"
"Into the Storm"
"Little Dorrit"
"Taking Chance"
