Golden Globes: HBO Tops TV Nominations

The Hollywood

Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 67th annual Golden

Globes, HBO series and original movies dominating the television categories, and

AMC's Mad Men and NBC's 30 Rock assuming their familiar places in

the line-up.

HBO's Big Love and

True Blood were both nominated for best drama as well as the top acting

categories, while new comedy Hung

snagged a nod for actor Thomas Jane. The pay-channel's movies Grey Gardens, Into the Storm and Taking

Chance dominated the TV movie category.

Awards mainstays Mad Men and 30 Rock were again nominated for the top series and acting

categories. And rookie broadcast series, including Fox's Glee and ABC's Modern Family

and CougarTown also picked up noms.

NBC will broadcast the

Golden Globes ceremony live, hosted by actor Ricky Gervais, on Jan. 17.

Below is a list of

the leading television nominations:

TELEVISION SERIES -

DRAMA

"Big Love"

"Dexter"

"House"

"Mad Men"

"True Blood"

TELEVISION SERIES -

COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"30 Rock"

"Entourage"

"Glee"

"Modern Family"

"The Office"

PERFORMANCE BY AN

ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Simon Baker, "The Mentalist"

Michael C. Hall, "Dexter"

Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Hugh Laurie, "House"

Bill Paxton, "Big Love"

PERFORMANCE BY AN

ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Glenn Close, "Damages"

January Jones, "Mad Men"

Juliana Margulies, "The Good Wife"

Anna Paquin, "True Blood"

Kyra Sedgwick, "The Closer"

PERFORMANCE BY AN

ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES -COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Toni Collette - "United States of Tara"

Courtney Cox - "Cougar Town"

Edie Falco - "Nurse Jackie"

Tine Fey - "30 Rock"

Lea Michele - "Glee"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

IN A TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock"

Steve Carell - "The Office"

David Duchovny - "Californication"

Thomas Janes - "Hung"

Matthew Morrison - "Glee"

MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

"George O'Keeffe"

"Grey Gardens"

"Into the Storm"

"Little Dorrit"

"Taking Chance"