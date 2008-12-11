Golden Globes: HBO Leads Wave of Cable Nominations

Continuing a trend that marked the 60th Primetime Emmys and the last go-round of the Golden Globes, cable programs dominated the television nominations of the 66th Golden Globe Awards, announced Thursday morning in Hollywood.

HBO received 22 nominations, including several in the top program and acting categories for miniseries John Adams, made-for-TV films Recount and Bernard and Doris, and new drama series In Treatment and True Blood.





Premium cable in general was a winner, with Showtime garnering the second highest number of nominations with eight, including best series nod for Dexter and comedy series nods for Weeds and Californication. The network also recieved nods for The Tudors and its made-for-TV film An American Crime.

“We look at the series categories as our bread and butter now so to get two nominations out of those out of 5 or 6 is a big deal, an to get a drama nomination is a big deal,” says Showtime CEO Matt Blank “It really is a tremendous affirmation of what we are doing, everything is really in sync for us right now.”

AMC’s Mad Men, the basic-cable darling that won the Emmy for best drama, was nominated for the top drama and acting (Jon Hamm and January Jones) categories. It was joined by basic-cable mainstays The Closer (TNT) and Monk (USA Network), as well as USA’s The Starter Wife and Lifetime’s Coco Chanel.





"To have Jon and January get the recognition and to have the show to the get recognition is really gratifying," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC. "It’s just proven, I think, that the show is clicking on all cylinders."

The second season of Mad Men grew its ratings by more than 60% compared to the first season. The third season of Mad Men is scheduled to back into production early next year.

NBC led the broadcast networks with six nominations—three for Emmy-winning comedy series 30 Rock, two for The Office and one for Law & Order: SVU. ABC followed with five nominations for its series Brothers and Sisters, Samantha Who? and Ugly Betty, and its made-for-TV movie A Raisin in the Sun.

Fox received three nods for House and 24: Redemption.

The awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be broadcast live on January 11, 2009. The 65th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was memorably scuttled by the WGA strike and reduced to a press conference. The current labor negotiations between producers and the Screen Actors Guild should have no effect on the awards, as theguild’s strike authorization vote will not be tallied until January 23.

For the complete list of Golden Globe nominees, click here.