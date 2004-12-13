Golden Globes: Ahead of the Crowd

What do John Goodman, Jerry Seinfeld and Jane Wyman have in common? None

of them have won a single Emmy for acting, but all three have been honored with

Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a long tradition of

bestowing the glitzy statue on actors and shows that have been overlooked by

the Emmys. That means there could be some surprises on Dec. 13 when the group

announces nominees for its 2005 awards.

Since the group started handing out awards for TV programming in 1956,

when honorees included Dinah Shore, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, it has

developed a knack for identifying breakthrough shows. The Sopranos won the Golden Globe for Best Drama in

January 2000—almost five years before it got its Emmy.

The show has a relatively unrehearsed feel and is promoted that way.

Viewers feel that anything might happen during the telecast, partly because

there have been many gaffs over the years:

Two years ago, when Bono used the f-word in an acceptance speech,

the show's producers weren't able to bleep it out of the telecast. His

utterance drew widespread attention—and a hefty FCC fine.

to keep her from mistakenly announcing the winner of the Best Dramatic Film

Award without bothering to name the nominees.

when she was called up to the stage to receive an acting award.

It's not just a looser broadcast. There's more suspense. Winners

tend to be harder to predict than with the Emmys or Oscars, partly because

it's the first high-profile awards show of the year.

Those differences may have something to do with size. The Golden Globes

are selected by some 90 people, all of them journalists who work for overseas

publications. The Emmys are picked by more than 13,000 Academy of Television

Arts & Sciences members, virtually all of whom derive their livelihood from

television production.

“With the Emmys, it may be a little bit too political,” says

Judge Judy executive producer Randy Douthit.

“They've got their biases.”

A one-time broadcast journalist who has five Emmys, Douthit says the

foreign journalists who select the Golden Globe winners have some distance from

the industry, which might make them more objective than the Academy members who

vote for the Emmys.

In the 1980s, the group embraced low-brow shows that were hits in the

U.S. and overseas but failed to win the praise of critics.

Dynasty, the long-running Aaron Spelling

soap, was named Best Drama in 1984. Joan Collins and Linda Evans also received

acting awards for it.

Academy members were watching Dynasty, too, but they weren't as generous. The show

got only one Emmy: for Outstanding Costume Design in 1984.

The foreign press got pickier in the '90s. For the past 15 years, the

statues for Best Drama and Comedy have gone to shows that stood out from the

pack, often winning praise from critics but not necessarily high ratings.

“The members of the Hollywood foreign press pay very close attention

to the trends in both movies and TV,” says Barry Adelman, who produces the

Golden Globes show for Dick Clark Productions. “They are very good at

spotting things.”

Indeed, the dramas that have won since 1989 include

thirtysomething, China Beach, Twin Peaks, Northern Exposure, NYPD Blue, The

X-Files, Party of Five and The

Practice.

In the comedy category, Sarah Jessica Parker got her first Golden Globe

for Sex and the City in January 2000 but

didn't get her Emmy until a few months ago. The

Sopranos' James Gandolfini is another actor who was recognized

with a Golden Globe Award before winning an Emmy.

The most recent winner of the Best Comedy trophy was

The Office, a British comedy shown on BBC

America and probably seen by fewer than 1 out of every 100 Americans. It

wasn't even nominated for an Emmy.

Many shows that won Emmys for Best Comedy received Golden Globes first.

Among them: Ally McBeal,

Murphy Brown, Golden

Girls and The Cosby Show.

A Different Sense of Humor

Sometimes, no matter how funny an American show is, the foreign press

simply yawns. They've yet to embrace Everybody Loves

Raymond. If they don't do it this time around, they won't have a

chance since the show is going off the air after this season. “There might be

slight differences because we're foreign,” says Swiss journalist Marlene

von Arx, a voting member of the association for 10 years. “It might just

appeal to a different sense of humor.”

She takes her vote seriously. So do viewers. The Golden Globe awards

show has pulled in higher ratings than the Emmys every year since 1996,

although it's far behind the Oscars. In 2004, the gap was huge. Some 26.8

million Americans watched the Golden Globes, compared with just 13.8 million

for the Emmys. The Oscars had 43.5 million viewers this year.

Some say the Emmys are so far behind because the Golden Globes and

Oscars are more fun to watch. While the Television Academy hires a celebrity

host for each Emmys show, the Golden Globes organizers don't rely on any

single performer to energize the crowd. They say they prefer to let people feel

that it's hosted by all of Hollywood.

Stars Have a Soft Spot for the Show

Organizers bill the ceremony as an event that celebrities attend because

they want to, not out of a sense of obligation. Whether or not that's the

case, the celebrities who've been overlooked by the Emmys probably have a

soft spot for the show. Some of Hollywood's biggest stars got their first big

award in the form of a Golden Globe for Best Newcomer.

Nominated films and TV shows are generally still running when the awards

are handed out, so the Golden Globes can have influence. (That's not the case

with the Emmys, which are traditionally held before the start of the fall

season, which is generally too late to watch many of the nominated shows.)

The awards have come a long way since the first statues were handed out

by a small group of journalists in 1944.

When they're handed out on Jan. 16 at the Beverly Hilton, Robin

Williams is scheduled to claim a Cecil B. DeMille award. Although it's early

to start handicapping winners, likely nominees include Arrested Development, Desperate Housewives, Lost and Kevin

Hill.