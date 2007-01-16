Golden Globe Winners Announced

ABC and HBO tied for most Golden Globe awards in Monday night's ceremony with three apiece, two of ABC's going to freshman comedy Ugly Betty.

HBO received all three of its awards for the much-heralded Elizabeth I miniseries. Both Betty and Elizabeth I are also up for

Screen Actors Guild Awards

.



Cable channel BBC America was second with two awards, beating out Fox, NBC and TNT with one apiece.



ABC took home best drama and comedy for Grey's Anatomy and Betty, respectively. America Ferrara also picked up an award as best actress in a comedy for Betty.



Kyra Sedgewick was named best actress in a drama for TNT police drama The Closer, while Hugh Laurie was named best actor for his turn as the gruff doctor with a heart of flint in Fox drama House.



Best comedy actor went to Alec Baldwin for NBC's 30 Rock.



In addition to picking up best miniseries honor, Elizabeth I also won a best actress in a miniseries award for star Helen Mirren and best supporting actor for Jeremy Irons.



Best actor and supporting actress in a mini went to Bill Nighy and Emily Blunt for BBC America's Gideon's Daughter.



TV critics polled earlier in the season by B&C had a different take on the top TV shows, picking The Office (Ugly Betty was second), and The Wire (Grey's was third)

For a full list of winners from the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards, click here.