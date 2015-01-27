Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 10, 2016

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions announced Tuesday the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 10, 2016. The ceremony will broadcast live from 8-11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton.

The show will be produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA.

“We look forward to follow this year's successful Golden Globe Awards by celebrating what looks like another exceptional year in both film and television” said Theo Kingma, president of the HFPA.

The 72nd Golden Globe Awards — held on Jan. 11 — drew a 5.8 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, down 11% from the previous year, and 19.3 million viewers, down 8%.