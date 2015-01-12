Primetime Ratings: Numbers Have Golden Globes Down From 2014

The 72nd Golden Globe Awards posted declines in viewers 18-49 and in total audience when final ratings for the awards show’s NBC telecast came in Monday evening. The Globes drew a 5.8 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, down 11% from 2014, and was down 8% in total viewers with 19.3 million.

Nielsen experienced a processing issue that delayed the fast-national ratings by over six hours. Final numbers for the Golden Globes came in hours later.

Thanks to coverage of the NFL playoff game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts bleeding into primetime, CBS led Sunday with a 4.5 rating/12 share, but that will likely change when nationals are released. NBC was second with a 4.3/11.

60 Minutes, airing at 8 p.m., was more than triple its last airing, which came an hour earlier, with a 3.6. Madam Secretary was up 13% to a 1.7 and The Good Wife was even with a 1.3.

Fox took a distant third with a 1.4/4, seeing heavy decreases against last week’s NFL-aided results. Mulaney drew a 0.5, The Simpsons posted a 2.0, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine finished with a 1.5. Family Guy had a 2.0 and Bob’s Burgers ended with a 1.6 rating.

ABC’s Galavant fell 35% from last week’s debut to a 1.3, while Resurrection dropped 20% to a 0.8 and Revenge dipped 11% to a 0.8 as well. ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3.