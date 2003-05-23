Golden Gate get-together

CBS-owned KPIX-TV and KCBS(AM) are teaming up with the San Francisco

Chronicle.

The alliance has the TV station, the all-news radio outlet and the newspaper

working together on news projects and polls, cross-promotion, new-business

development and cosponsorship of events.

In addition to the news partnership, the Chronicle and KPIX-TV will

cosponsor major area events and broadcasts.

The two companies will also collaborate on the Chronicle's annual

"Season of Sharing" charitable drive and will work to develop other events and

projects.