Golden Gate get-together
CBS-owned KPIX-TV and KCBS(AM) are teaming up with the San Francisco
Chronicle.
The alliance has the TV station, the all-news radio outlet and the newspaper
working together on news projects and polls, cross-promotion, new-business
development and cosponsorship of events.
In addition to the news partnership, the Chronicle and KPIX-TV will
cosponsor major area events and broadcasts.
The two companies will also collaborate on the Chronicle's annual
"Season of Sharing" charitable drive and will work to develop other events and
projects.
