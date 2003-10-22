Goldblum Signs On at NBC
Jeff Goldblum has signed a talent-holding deal at NBC, which extends through the end of this development season in March.
Last year, Goldblum appeared on NBC in War Stories
, a pilot that became a two-hour TV movie. He also guest-starred in an episode of Friends
.
This year, Goldblum and NBC are focusing on developing a sitcom for the veteran film star, who has appeared in such movies as Jurassic Park
, Independence Day
, The Fly
and The Big Chill
.
Goldblum is represented by Endeavor and Keith Addis at Industry Entertainment.
