Trending

Goldblum Signs On at NBC

By

Jeff Goldblum has signed a talent-holding deal at NBC, which extends through the end of this development season in March.

Last year, Goldblum appeared on NBC in War Stories
, a pilot that became a two-hour TV movie. He also guest-starred in an episode of Friends
.

This year, Goldblum and NBC are focusing on developing a sitcom for the veteran film star, who has appeared in such movies as Jurassic Park
, Independence Day
, The Fly
and The Big Chill
.

Goldblum is represented by Endeavor and Keith Addis at Industry Entertainment.