Goldblum Signs On at NBC

Jeff Goldblum has signed a talent-holding deal at NBC, which extends through the end of this development season in March.

Last year, Goldblum appeared on NBC in War Stories

, a pilot that became a two-hour TV movie. He also guest-starred in an episode of Friends

.

This year, Goldblum and NBC are focusing on developing a sitcom for the veteran film star, who has appeared in such movies as Jurassic Park

, Independence Day

, The Fly

and The Big Chill

.

Goldblum is represented by Endeavor and Keith Addis at Industry Entertainment.