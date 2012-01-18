Goldberg Promoted to CBS Stations Senior VP of Operations

Joel Goldberg, senior VP of operations at WCBS New York, has been promoted to the same title at parent CBS Television Stations.

Goldberg will work with Peter Dunn, president of the division and of WCBS, on the day to day operations at WCBS, and "will also take on increased responsibility for working with the local management teams at the 27 other CBS-owned stations across the country on a wide range of areas," said CBS in a statement, including studio and control room operations, labor relations, standards and practices, new business initiatives and special projects.

Goldberg will also be the group's programming liaison with the management teams at the network, CBS Entertainment and CBS Sports.

"Joel is a consummate professional who has skillfully managed to wear many hats for us and has been a major contributor to the station's success during the past 10 years," said Dunn. "Given his wide range of experience and long track record of success, we are pleased to have Joel taking on an expanded role that will allow him to be a great resource for the local management teams across our group."

Other WCBS veterans, including David Friend (news) and Bruce Brauer (creative services), have been promoted to a group level post since Dunn took over management of the CBS owned group.

Prior to joining WCBS in 2002, Goldberg spent 19 years with NBC, including nine years at WNBC New York. He served as WNBC's executive producer of sports, morning news and evening news prior to being named assistant news director.