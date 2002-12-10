Goldberg to produce laughs for NBC

Whoopi Goldberg will star in and executive-produce a comedy for NBC that

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and NBC Studios will produce, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said Tuesday.

"Few stars are as well-known and universally loved as the one and only Whoopi

Goldberg," Zucker said. "She's clever, creative and, most of all, funny. We look

forward to developing a great sitcom with this comedic master."

"Whoopi Goldberg is one of the great comediennes of our time, and she is

beloved because she is a truth-teller," said CWM's Tom Werner. "We are ecstatic

to be working with her on a series that will showcase her prodigious talent."

Details of the show have not been determined.

Goldberg has won a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and an Oscar,

and she has hosted the Oscar telecast several times.

Next month, she will star in the Broadway revival of Ma Rainey's Black

Bottom.

Her television credits include executive-producing and appearing on King

World Productions' syndicated game show, Hollywood Squares; executive-producing

Lifetime Television's Strong Medicine; and appearing regularly on Star Trek: The

Next Generation.

She has also produced a number of television movies and appeared in many

feature films, including Ghost, for which she won an Oscar.