Goldberg, Brooks Team up for TNT Christmas Movie
Whoopi Goldberg and Garth Brooks will mix it up to create Call Me Claus, TNT's original film for next Christmas and its only roll-out at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif. Goldberg will star in the film, and Brooks will do the music. The two will co-produce. The movie is a production of Columbia TriStar Television, in association with Red Strokes Entertainment and Goldberg's One Ho Productions. CTST will release a home video of the movie nine days after the December premiere.
