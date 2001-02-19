Gold standard
Modern Entertainment has declared its first syndicated movie package, Pure Gold III, a "firm go" for spring 2001. It has been cleared in 16 of the top 20 markets. Titles include Hugo Pool
, starring Alyssa Milano, Sean Penn and Robert Downey, Jr., and Clockwatchers
, starring Lisa Kudrow and Parker Posey. Modern is better known for its European game format, Survivor,
which has made a splash on this side of the pond as well.
