‘Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine’ on Discovery, Discovery Plus May 20

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine premieres on Discovery and Discovery Plus Friday, May 20. Part of the Gold Rush unscripted franchise, Dave Turin’s Lost Mine sees Turin and his team face some serious challenges as they mine for treasure.

It will be season four.

In the season premiere, audiences learn that after failing in six states during the off-season, the mining season has begun, and Team Turin still has no ground to mine. With the clock ticking, Turin and team assemble in Idaho to prospect two claims in that state. Turin and geologist Aryn Rowe travel to the remote Warren Meadows mining claim while the rest of the team drives the new mobile wash plant “The Beetle” to a claim at Mores Creek in the Boise Basin.

The team faces down floods, avalanches and dangerous wildlife as it digs for gold.

“After more disappointments, Team Turin rallies and decides to gamble on the unknown as they head to Big Sky Country, the state of Montana,” according to Discovery.

Gold Rush has been on Discovery for 12 seasons.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine is produced for Discovery by Raw TV, with Peter Campion and Sam Maynard as executive producers. For Discovery, John Slaughter is executive producer. ■