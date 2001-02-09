Gold departing NATPE post

Ron Gold, senior vice president of marketing for NATPE, will exit the association when his contract expires March 31. He's planning to form his own tradeshow consulting organization R.S. Gold Group. No word yet on whom will replace Gold, but NATPE CEO Bruce Johansen made it a point to wish him well. Prior to first teaming with the NATPE staff in 1983, Gold served as a station manager at what is now WTXF-TV Philadelphia. - Susanne Ault