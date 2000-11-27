Going it alone

The whole

Burden of Proof

fell on CNN legal analyst Roger Cossack last Tuesday. Greta Van Susteren, co-host of the CNN show with Cossak and who had been in Florida covering the endless election, was stuck in the Charlotte, N.C., airport when it was closed due to a security breach. Turns out it was a toy gun in a passenger's suitcase. No word on whether Van Susteren offered the passenger any legal advice.