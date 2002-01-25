Going to the hole in high-def
HDNet and NBC will broadcast a National Basketball Association game in high-definition TV Sunday (Jan. 27) when the
Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers.
The game will be available to viewers who can receive NBC digital-TV signals and
to DirecTV Inc. subscribers.
