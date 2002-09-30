Trending

Going AFTRA noncompetes

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is trying to outlaw noncompete clauses in the nation's capital.

AFTRA reps and local members Joe Krebs of WRC-TV and Bob Edwards of National
Public Radio testified in favor of the Broadcast Industry Contracting Freedom
Act of 2002 before a Washington, D.C., City Council labor subcommittee.

Testifying against the bill were Morris Weinman of the Maryland-D.C.-Delaware
Broadcasting Association, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s Mark Hyman and Radio One personality Joe
Madison.

A vote is expected Oct. 15.