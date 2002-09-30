Going AFTRA noncompetes
The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is trying to outlaw noncompete clauses in the nation's capital.
AFTRA reps and local members Joe Krebs of WRC-TV and Bob Edwards of National
Public Radio testified in favor of the Broadcast Industry Contracting Freedom
Act of 2002 before a Washington, D.C., City Council labor subcommittee.
Testifying against the bill were Morris Weinman of the Maryland-D.C.-Delaware
Broadcasting Association, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s Mark Hyman and Radio One personality Joe
Madison.
A vote is expected Oct. 15.
