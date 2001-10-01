Godwin named KNBC news VP

Kimberly Godwin, vice president for news operations at the NBC TV stations division, was named vice president, news for KNBC-TV Los Angeles.

Godwin replaced Nancy Bauer-Gonzales, who left the station a few weeks ago and has since become news director crosstown at KCAL-TV.

Although she began her career on the talent side, Godwin has also headed news efforts at NBC's Dallas station, KXAS-TV and at WOIO(tv) and WUAB(tv) in Cleveland.

- Dan Trigoboff