Godfather boosts Bravo numbers
Demonstrating the power of old theatricals on cable, Bravo scored its highest rating ever with a showing of The Godfather. Until recently the Paramount film package including the Godfather had been running on USA Network. The films performance helped to push Bravo to a weekly ratings to a 0.6 average from March 5 through 11, double what the network had was posting in February.
- John Higgins
