Go.com heads to the movies
Go.com has launched Movies.com, a Web site covering films-future, present and past-from the initial casting of upcoming movies to their eventual release on DVD.
At Movies.com, every major film in production has a dedicated page that includes plot overviews, projected release dates, detailed cast and credits, production rumors, news updates and links to related official and fan sites.
