Go Go Luckey Announces Three New Hires

Go Go Luckey Productions, the company behind series including Fox’s Nashvilleand MTV’s Laguna Beach, named Jenny Daly a partner and also added two new vice presidents.

Daly, who joins founding partners Gary and Julie Auerbach, will be responsible for growing the company’s reality development slate. She was previously VP of development at E! Entertainment Television.

Also joining the company are Henry Capanna and Joel Savitt as VPs.

The new position for Capanna, previously a partner at independent-feature-film-production company The Syndicate, will include developing original content for brand marketers, as well as interactive content. He previously represented the Auerbachs as an agent at the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency.

Savitt becomes VP of production, having joined from his role as a senior VP of production at Scout Productions.