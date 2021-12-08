Go Back And Take A Look At ABC’s Retro Promos From ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience'

During the Live in Front of a Studio Audience productions of Normal Lear’s The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes Tuesday night, ABC got into the retro spirit with promos for its shows that could have come straight from the '80s.

A promo for The Bachelor used the Three’s Company theme, showing how this latest bachelor’s “kisses are hers, and hers, and hers, and hers (deep breath), and her’s and her’s, Thirty’s company too.”

A promo for Black-ish employes the jingle form ABC’s 1981 tune in campaign “Now is the Time, ABC is the Place.”

A promo for Jimmy Kimmel Live imagined that George Clooney, shown in circa 1985 video when the actor appeared on The Facts of Life, was a guest on this week's show.

Promos for Queens, The Rookie, Big Sky and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve also got the time machine treatment.

Here are the promos: