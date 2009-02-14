GMs Warm to New MNT Model
General managers at the various MyNetworkTV affiliates around the country seem guardedly enthused about the News Corp.-owned network's decision to become a “programming service” next fall.
That development will see MyNetwork TV (MNT) provide its 180 affiliates with 10 hours of programming a week, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent. MNT currently supplies 12 hours a week; affiliates will program Saturday nights themselves come fall.
“We're very happy about it,” says Bill Applegate, VP/General Manager at Raycom's Cleveland duopoly WOIO/WUAB. “Getting Saturday nights back is terrific, the overall inventory spread stays the same, and Law & Order is going to play well here.”
Several MNT general managers say it is too soon to decide whether the network's strategic overhaul is a good thing for the affiliates. But most are pleased to hear that an established program from the Law & Order franchise will air on their stations. Some suggest it's much more advertiser-friendly than gritty unscripted programs like Jail, and will encourage viewers to sample MNT.
“From the novelas [at launch] to the current lineup, the biggest challenge has been how to make shows stand out in a crowded marketplace,” says Kevin Hale, VP/GM of News Corp.-owned KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles. “I think the new plan helps that substantially.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.