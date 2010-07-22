GMs Out at Oregon's KDRV, KOHD

KDRV Medford (Ore.) General Manager Renard Maiuri will leave the station after 25 years on Aug. 20, while the general manager at sister KOHD Bend, Jerry Upham, has been let go, too. KDRV local sales manager Jack McCauley was also a casualty of the layoffs from owner Chambers Communications.

The dismissals were previously reported in Oregon's Mail-Tribune. A Chambers spokesperson confirmed the report.

Mark Hatfield, who has headed up KDRV's news department since 1996, will oversee news and programming for all three of Chambers Communications' stations, including KEZI Eugene, reports the Mail-Tribune, which says Maiuri celebrated his 25th year with KDRV in June.

KOHD, built from scratch as a digital TV outlet in 2007, drastically downsized its news output in March, with 14 staffers laid off.

Both KDRV and KOHD are ABC affiliates.