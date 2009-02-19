'GMA' Snags First U2 Morning Show Appearance

Good Morning America will play host to rock band U2's first live morning show performance March 6.

The band is appearing to promote their 12th album, No Line On the Horizon, which will drop in stores March 3.

U2 has been making the media rounds to promote the album, kicking off with a performance at the Grammy Awards, and including a whole week of show's on CBS' The Late Show with David Letterman March 2-6.