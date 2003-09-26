GMA on the Rise
Good Morning America had a lot of good mornings last season. Enough, in
fact, to score its best viewership numbers in a decade, according to ABC.
For the just-ended season, the show averaged 4.7 million viewers, up 2%.
Today still leads with 6.2 million, but the gap is closer than it has
been in seven years, ABC said.
CBS’ Early Morning came in third with 2.7 million
viewers.
