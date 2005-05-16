GMA to Inaugurate HD
Good Morning America will begin broadcasting in high-definition this fall, becoming the first national network morning-news program to go HD.
ABC's seven-day-a-week commitment follows a GMA HD test Jan. 20 for the Presidential Inauguration.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.