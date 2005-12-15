GMA To Get Radio Play

ABC News’ Good Morning America is hitting the airwaves on XM Satellite Radio. The satellite radio service said Thursday it will launch a four-hour radio version of the TV morning show on Jan. 23 that will air Monday-Saturday.

The program will not be a direct simulcast of GMA. Rather, it will be a compilation of segments and interviews with GMA hosts Diane Sawyer, Charlie Gibson and Robin Roberts and will include contributions from XM’s Hilarie Barsky. The GMA Radio Program will also feature some exclusive programming that expands on segments from the TV show.

GMA Radio will air from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on XM channel 155, available to the service’s 5 million subscribers.

XM President/CEO Hugh Panero announced the new program Thursday when he was a guest on GMA.