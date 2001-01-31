GMA to deliver live childbirth

ABC's Good Morning America aims at providing a real eye-opener for the February sweeps: live childbirth.

ABC's morning show, featuring hosts Charles Gibson and Diane Sawyer, will televise at least one childbirth from one of three hospitals on February 6 - or the next morning. ABC has made arrangements with obstetricians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and Methodist Hospital in Baylor, Texas to have camera crews ready to capture one baby's birth for live broadcast.

It's only the first, but likely to be one of the most memorable, morning show stunts aimed at goosing ratings during the sweeps period.

- Richard Tedesco