GMA Closes Gap with Today

ABC's programming resurgence is not confined to prime time, at least according to fourth-quarter Nielsen Media Research numbers.

ABC says Good Morning America had its best quarter in total viewers since 1991, with an average 5.4 million tuning in, closing the gap with morning leader, NBC's Today (6.04 million), from 1.26 million viewers to 800,000. CBS was a distant third at 3.13 million.

GMA also recorded its best performance in the key news adults 25-54 demo (1.9 rating/13 share) since 1995. NBC was still the clear leader at a 2.5/17, followed by CBS with a 1.1/8.

The story gets better for the week ending Dec. 20. GMA averaged a 2.2/14 and 5.4 million viewers, trailing Today by only 630,000 viewers. That is a 62% improvement over the margin for the comparable week last year.