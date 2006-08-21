GMA and You Tube Make a Deal

ABC's Good Morning America is aiming to tap into the popularity of YouTube in a promotional deal for a weekly segment on the program. Each Wednesday, GMA is airing several well-trafficked videos from the user-submitted, viral video site in a segment called "YouTube GMA Video of the Week."

GMA kicked off the segment earlier this month with a visit from YouTube co-founders Chad Hurley and Steve Chen. The show is not paying YouTube for its video, but rather working with its owners for permission to run the clips.

GMA's YouTube deal is the latest in a string of recent moves the broadcast networks have made to cautiously embrace the red-hot new media site. NBC, after first mandating that YouTube pull clips of its programming from their site, announced a strategic partnership with YouTube in June, under which the network will create an official channel on the site to showcase clips of its programming. CBS similarly asked the site to remove its shows and then changed reassessed their request