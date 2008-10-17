GM of the Year Submission

B&C is now accepting nominations for the local station General Manager of the Year in three different categories:

GM of the Year: Markets 1-25

GM of the Year: Markets 26+

GM of the Year: Spanish-language station

The General Manager of the Year honors local station executives who have provided exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution through this fascinating—and challenging—time in the television industry.

In nominating your choice, please let us know what has made him or her stand out above the crowd both in your market and across the country.

Whether it is how they are staying ahead in the face of new and evolving competitors, what their strategies are for the expanding digital spectrum, how they are using the station’s website as a weapon in the battle for local eyeballs or what their latest unique local programming strategies entail, B&C is looking for the best of 2008.

The winners will be announced in the December 22 issue of Broadcasting & Cable, and will be honored at a luncheon at the 2009 NATPE convention in Las Vegas.

Deadline for submission is close of business on November 14, 2008.

Please use the form below to submit your nominations and tell us why you think the nominee deserves to be recognized as General Manager of the Year: