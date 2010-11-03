GM Valle Departs Telemundo LA Station

KVEA Los Angeles General Manager Jose Valle will vacate his GM role at the end of the week. He will "pursue other interests," said Telemundo in a statement, but will continue to assist Telemundo with a variety of projects over the next several months as Telemundo transitions to new leadership in DMA No. 2.

Telemundo says it will begin its search for a new GM in Los Angeles immediately.

In the interim, Telemundo Station Group President Ron Gordon will be working with the KVEA senior team and overseeing the management of KVEA.

Valle took the KVEA job three years ago next month, following the reassignment of the previous general manager as a result of a tryst between a KVEA reporter and the Los Angeles mayor. He'd previously been GM at KXTX Dallas.