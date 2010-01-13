GM Sliva Retiring From WXYZ

WXYZ Vice President/General Manager Bob Sliva is retiring April 1. A 23-year veteran of the station, he became GM late in 2007.

"It's been a dream come true for me," he told B&C. "I was born and raised in the Detroit area and I've been at the station for 23 years. It's been a great run."

Sliva says he'll spend more time with his wife Sandy at their cabin on Lake Huron.

WXYZ is a local news power in Motown.

Sliva says he leaves the business at a difficult time for local television. "Local TV is still very effective, but it's not nearly as respected as it should be," he says, adding that local TV often does not give itself enough respect.

Sliva turns 60 on his final day of work. "I'm calling it ‘60 and out,'" he says.