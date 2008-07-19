GM Prepares More Ad Cuts

General Motors, the fourth-largest U.S. advertiser, last week said its ad budget will come under the knife. GM spent $3 billion in 2007, according to Advertising Age.

Also, Anheuser-Busch, the No. 22 U.S. advertiser, announced a deal to sell itself to Belgian brewer InBev. That could change Budweiser's ad schedule, because of the debt level InBev will assume.