GM Prepares More Ad Cuts
General Motors, the fourth-largest U.S. advertiser, last week said its ad budget will come under the knife. GM spent $3 billion in 2007, according to Advertising Age.
Also, Anheuser-Busch, the No. 22 U.S. advertiser, announced a deal to sell itself to Belgian brewer InBev. That could change Budweiser's ad schedule, because of the debt level InBev will assume.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.