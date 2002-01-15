GM offering XM
General Motors Corp. will offer XM Satellite Radio Inc. service as an option
in 23 of its car models starting this fall, XM said Tuesday.
The new models include the Buick 'Rendezvous' and 'LeSabre'; the Cadillac
'Escalade' and 'Escalade EXT'; the Chevrolet 'Avalanche,' 'Cavalier,' 'Impala,'
'Monte Carlo,' 'Silverado,' 'Suburban' and 'Tahoe'; the GMC 'Yukon Denali,'
'Yukon Denali XL,' 'Sierra,' 'Yukon' and 'Yukon XL'; the Oldsmobile 'Alero'; and
the Pontiac 'Aztek,' 'Bonneville,' 'Gran Am' and 'Sunfire.'
XM has been offered in Cadillac 'DeVilles' and 'Sevilles' since its national
launch in November.
