GM Godsey Retiring From KMBC

Wayne Godsey, president and general manager at KMBC-KCWE Kansas City, will retire later this year. Godsey has run Hearst Television's ABC-CW duopoly since 1999. His successor will be named at a later date.

"Wayne was a longtime colleague when he took the reins at KMBC in 1999," said Hearst Television President/CEO David J. Barrett. "His stewardship at KMBC, one of Hearst's earliest and most honored stations, even further solidified Wayne's reputation as a top broadcaster. KMBC's longstanding tradition of strong news leadership and dedicated community service remain a model for television stations throughout the Midwest."

KMBC is the market leader in DMA No. 31. Godsey called it a "privilege" to work in local TV. "Few careers could have been as personally rewarding," he said. "I thank each of my colleagues here in Kansas City, and in New York and elsewhere, on whose talent, hard work and judgment I have relied."

Before moving to KMBC, Godsey was executive vice president and a board director at Pulitzer Broadcasting Company, which was acquired by Hearst TV in 1999.

Godsey has served on the board of directors of the Television Bureau of Advertising and as national president of the Radio-Television News Directors' Association.