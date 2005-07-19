GM drives TiVo
General Motors says it will send out long-form commercials to TiVo viewers, placing the spots on the subscriber’s hard drive and then driving them to the content via an on-screen icon.
The practice, known as telescoping, continues to gain interest from advertisers because it allows the viewer to watch a long-form commercial and then return to the program they were watching without missing any other content.
