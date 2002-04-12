GM comes with XM
Saying that it has "always been at the forefront of GM technology," General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac will
be the first automaker to offer XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. receivers on all of its 2003
models.
They are the DeVille, Seville, CTS and Escalade family, as well as the 2004
XLR luxury roadster and the new "mid-luxury" utility vehicle, the SRX.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.