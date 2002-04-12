GM comes with XM

Saying that it has "always been at the forefront of GM technology," General Motors Corp.'s Cadillac will

be the first automaker to offer XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. receivers on all of its 2003

models.

They are the DeVille, Seville, CTS and Escalade family, as well as the 2004

XLR luxury roadster and the new "mid-luxury" utility vehicle, the SRX.