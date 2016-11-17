GM Brad Remington Leaving KMGH Denver in December

Brad Remington, VP and general manager of KMGH, the E.W. Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Denver, will retire in mid-December.

Remington has run KMGH since March 2015, returning to the station where he worked as managing editor from 1989-1996. He replaced Byron Grandy, who abruptly resigned from the position amidst sagging ratings.

The search for Remington’s replacement is underway, Scripps said.