GM backs PBS' American Stories

General Motors Corp. is underwriting PBS' Ken Burns'American
Stories prime time series, running into late November.

The fall series' first segment, on the Civil War, aired Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.
It will be followed by others Monday nights at 9 p.m.

The show focusing on the Statue of Liberty is slated for next Monday (Sept.
30), with a two-parter on Frank Lloyd Wright Oct. 7 and 14; the Brooklyn Bridge
Oct. 21; Thomas Jefferson Oct. 28 and Nov. 4; and Mark Twain Nov. 18 and
25.