GM backs PBS' American Stories

General Motors Corp. is underwriting PBS' Ken Burns'American

Stories prime time series, running into late November.

The fall series' first segment, on the Civil War, aired Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

It will be followed by others Monday nights at 9 p.m.

The show focusing on the Statue of Liberty is slated for next Monday (Sept.

30), with a two-parter on Frank Lloyd Wright Oct. 7 and 14; the Brooklyn Bridge

Oct. 21; Thomas Jefferson Oct. 28 and Nov. 4; and Mark Twain Nov. 18 and

25.