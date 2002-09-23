GM backs PBS' American Stories
General Motors Corp. is underwriting PBS' Ken Burns'American
Stories prime time series, running into late November.
The fall series' first segment, on the Civil War, aired Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.
It will be followed by others Monday nights at 9 p.m.
The show focusing on the Statue of Liberty is slated for next Monday (Sept.
30), with a two-parter on Frank Lloyd Wright Oct. 7 and 14; the Brooklyn Bridge
Oct. 21; Thomas Jefferson Oct. 28 and Nov. 4; and Mark Twain Nov. 18 and
25.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.