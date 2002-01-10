Glucksman next to walk ABC plank
The housecleaning continues at ABC.
Just days after Stu Bloomberg was let go as the network's co-chairman, ABC's
top comedy executive, Julie Glucksman, was given her walking papers after only
six months on the job.
Glucksman was a bit of a TV novice, having a film background at Imagine and
Tall Tree Productions prior to joining ABC this past summer.
ABC's ratings have been hit hard this season, especially on the comedy
side.
Vice president of comedy Stephanie Leifer is expected to run the division for
the remainder of the season.
ABC executives weren't commenting on Leifer's possible
replacement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.