Glucksman next to walk ABC plank

The housecleaning continues at ABC.

Just days after Stu Bloomberg was let go as the network's co-chairman, ABC's

top comedy executive, Julie Glucksman, was given her walking papers after only

six months on the job.

Glucksman was a bit of a TV novice, having a film background at Imagine and

Tall Tree Productions prior to joining ABC this past summer.

ABC's ratings have been hit hard this season, especially on the comedy

side.

Vice president of comedy Stephanie Leifer is expected to run the division for

the remainder of the season.

ABC executives weren't commenting on Leifer's possible

replacement.