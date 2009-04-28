Glowpoint Supports NFL Draft Coverage
By Glen Dickson
Glowpoint played a role in the wall-to-wall 2009 NFL Draft coverage last weekend by ESPN and NFL Network by providing IP-based videoconferencing links that the networks used to conduct live interviews with general managers and other team executives from various teams’ headquarters.
The managed video service from Hillside, N.J.-based Glowpoint included high-quality IP network connectivity and live event production services. Glowpoint, which touts its ability to provide zero-latency videoconferencing, has been used by ESPN for draft coverage for several years. The IP-based video was generally shown in a split-screen format alongside live video from studio cameras based at the draft venue in New York.
"We are proud to have such high-profile customers continually select Glowpoint to provide them with a fully managed, cost-effect solution for their live, nationally televised events," said Glowpoint co-CEO and President Joseph Laezza in a statement.
Glowpoint’s technology is also used other sports broadcast customers such as Big Ten Networks and Comcast's Mountain West Sports Network.
