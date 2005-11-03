Glory Gets Glory at Sports Business Awards

Fox Sports Net’s documentary series Beyond The Glory was honored as Sports Media Program of the Year at the 5th annual Horizon Awards for Sports Business Wednesday night in Atlanta. Other finalists in the category recognizing the best original program from a sports media outlet included ESPN’s Dream Job and Stump The Schwab and FX’s NASCAR Drivers: 360.

The awards, created by the Atlanta Sports Council, highlight marketing, advertising, promotions, media and technology in the sports business industry. Nominees and winners were selected for 11 categories by the Horizon Awards Voting Academy, a national body representing every sector of the sports business industry.