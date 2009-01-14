Globes Golden For Access Mags

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight claimed the Golden Globe ratings crown for its Monday post-show coverage of the awards show. ET brought home its highest-rated day of the season on Monday, Jan. 12, with a 5.4 rating/9 share in the weighted metered markets. ET also scored its best rating in New York in two years with a 6.1/10.

Comparatively, CTD’s Inside Edition held second place with 3.3/7. NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood had third place all to itself with a 3.1/6. Warner Bros.’ Extra took fourth at a 2.5/5. CTD’s The Insider trailed at a 2.3/5, while Warner Bros.’ TMZ, often in third place overall, brought up the rear at a 2.2/4.

The story was decidedly different in Los Angeles where the awards show took place, with Extra ruling the day. On KNBC at 7 p.m., Extra led the market with a 3.7/6. Access Hollywood, which follows Extra on that station, came in second with a 3.4/5. Warner Bros.’ TMZ, triple-run in Los Angeles, came in a distant third at a 2.2/4 on Fox’s KTTV at 6:30 p.m. On KCBS, The Insider was in fourth at a 2.2/3 at 7:30 p.m., while ET came in fifth at a 1.8/3 at 7 p.m. On KCAL at 3:30 p.m., Inside Edition was in last place at a 0.5/1.

Extra is not a stranger to winning in Los Angeles. In the prior week, Extra led the entertainment magazine field with a 2.6/4 weekly average, followed by Access Hollywood and The Insider each at a 2.4/4 and TMZ right behind at a 2.3/4. During that week, ET came in fifth at a 2.0/3 and Inside Edition brought up the rear at a 1.1/3.