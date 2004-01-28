Globes Are Golden for E!

E! Entertainment Television’s Golden Globes red carpet special kicked up strong ratings Sunday night.

The two-hour live special, hosted by Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa, averaged a 2.8 household rating from 6 to 8 p.m. ET, nearly doubling last year’s Nielsen marks. The six-hour Red Carpet Countdown, which aired from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., notched an 0.8 average, also up about 50% from 2003.

The post-awards show turned in a 0.7 average. All three shows improved upon E!’s usual 0.4 prime time average.