GlobeCast Presents 3D HD Opera

In another demonstration of live 3D HD broadcast technology, French satellite operator GlobeCast is Tuesday night transmitting 3D HD feeds of the opera Don Giovanni from the Rennes Opera house in Brittany, France to digital cinemas in Paris and two other cities.

The live broadcast, which is being supported by Globecast in partnership with fellow France Telecom subsidiary Orange Labs and shot by AMP, combines two video signals into one feed using a Sensio 3D Cinema encoder. A GlobeCast SNG vehicle outside the opera house is delivering the 3D HD single feed via satellite to two cinemas in Paris as well as cinemas in Avignon and Brest, where GlobeCast SNG trucks are downlinking the feed and decoding it for projection. Audience members will use 3D glasses to enjoy the stereoscopic 3D production.