GlobeCast Gives Tour a Spin

France Telecom subsidiary GlobeCast is supplying satellite coverage of the 2006 Tour de France to both France Télévisions and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) with satellite coverage of the 2006 Tour de France. GlobeCast, a global provider of satellite broadcast and content-management services, will deploy up to nine satellite trucks and mobile microwave units at each stage of the race, which runs July 1-23, supported by 30 technical professionals.

GlobeCast will support up to 20 simultaneous video signals for complete live coverage, as Tour footage shot via motorcycle and helicopter by SFP (Société Française de Production) will be transmitted over the Telecom 2C satellite back to France Télévisions’ production trucks at the finish line via GlobeCast mobile units stationed at various points along the course.

GlobeCast will also distribute EBU's international rightsholder feed via satellite.