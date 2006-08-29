Globecast Brings High-Def Nat Geo to France

Broadcast content-management and delivery firm GlobeCast will now deliver National Geographic France HD from Italy to French programming bouquet Canalstat, under a new agreement with the channel’s parent company, Fox International Channels Italy.

GlobeCast, a France Telecom subsidiary, is providing Fox International Channels with an end-to-end contribution service, including delivery of National Geographic France HD from the Sky Italia headquarters in Milan, Italy, through fiber optic transport to Canalstat’s headquarters outside Paris. GlobeCast will also provide all HD encoding and decoding equipment for National Geographic France HD.

GlobeCast has handled standard-def transmission of Fox International Channels' National Geographic France since 2004 and Fox Life France since 2005.